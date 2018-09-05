Bigg Boss: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan's loss turned Salman Khan's gain

Reality TV show Bigg Boss is all set to be back to your TV screens. And host Salman Khan, whose name has now become synonymous with the show, recently launched the upcoming season at an event held in Goa. Undeniably, there are a lot of fans who watch the show only because of Salman and feel that he is the best host the show can have. But did you know that the superstar was not the original choice to host the reality series? You read that right! It was not Salman but another super Khan who was being considered.

We are talking about none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood’s Baadshah was the original choice to host the series but he couldn’t take the offer due to his prior commitments.

"I have recently come to know that the one who was originally supposed to be signed for Bigg Boss was Shah Rukh Khan. He was the first choice. But at that time, he was shooting in Prague and he had a shoulder injury. So, he couldn't do it and that's how I came on board. I thank him and Colors for giving me Bigg Boss," revealed Salman at the launch event in Goa. Now that a revelation!

The launch also revealed the first two celebrity contestants of the show, Bharti Singh and her husband Harsha Limbachiyaa. The much-awaited show is set to hit the TV screens from September 16.