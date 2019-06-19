Rushabh Dhruv June 19 2019, 6.03 pm June 19 2019, 6.03 pm

After Hina Khan's exit from Ekta Kapoor’s hit TV show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, many thought that the daily soap will lose out on its TRP, but that did not happen. While Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan have been playing the lead roles of Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu respectively, the hoopla around Mr Bajaj's entry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 gave the show the needed boost. Karan Singh Grover’s entry in the show as Mr Bajaj helped it gain TRPs.

With Karan Singh Grover’s addition to the show, social media in no time was full of memes. Right from fans to a few celebs, all took charge on the web and churned some hilarious memes. But it was Karan Singh Grover's wife and actress Bipasha Basu who couldn’t control herself and shared a hilarious meme featuring hubby dearest and took a dig at him.

Have a look at meme shared Bipasha:

Well, the story does not end here. Karan's reaction to her meme was hilarious AF. He shared the meme on his Instagram story, pointing an arrow at Bipasha Basu and wrote, “Iss Basu Ki Waat Lagane ke Baare mein socha toh ghar mein khana ni milega.” LOL!

With the entry of Karan Singh Grover in Prerna and Anurag's life, all we are hoping for is drama, drama and more drama.