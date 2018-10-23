C.I.D to go off air, here's a look at its iconic dialogues

Popular TV show C.I.D. has kept its viewers hooked with its engrossing stories over the years. However, here’s some heartbreaking news for all who are deeply attached to the longest-running show. You guessed it right, the show is reportedly going off the air this week. C.I.D. began its journey back in 1998 and went on to become one of the most loved TV shows till date. The show will air its last episode on October 27.

Over the years, the show has been receiving audiences’ applause for the thundering dialogues in every episode. Whether it be Daya and ACP’s power-packed dialogues or Frederick’s light-hearted humour, the show has won hearts with its every single trendsetter dialogue. Let’s enjoy a few that will forever remain fresh in all our hearts.

Daya Darwaza Tod Do

Khooni chahe jitna bhi chalak ho C.I.D. wale un tak pahunh hi jate hai

Is laash ka muh to ab Salunke hi khulwayega

Kuchh to gadbad hai Daya

Ab din ginte rehna, fasi ka order ane tak

Also, how can we miss out on the memes! Here are a few that you will surely enjoy.

The show, which airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 PM, has reportedly completed over 1546 episodes in the past two decades.​