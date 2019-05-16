Cannes 2019: Hina Khan makes a ravishing debut, shines in silver

Darshana Devi May 16 2019, 12.42 pm May 16 2019, 12.42 pm

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival has kicked in and fans have been crawling social media timelines to spot their favourite divas walking the red carpet. The list of some renowned faces representing our country at the prestigious fest includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, among others. The big surprise, however, was that TV actor Hina Khan was among the ladies present in Cannes! The actor had all eyes on her as she made her big debut at the French Riviera on Wednesday.

Channelling her inner diva, Hina dazzled in a silver shimmery see-through fish-tail gown with a deep neckline. Designed by Ziad Nakad, the outfit had puffed shoulders with extended sleeves. Complementing the magnificently embellished piece, she went for a pink shade of lipstick and opted for light eye make-up! She played it cool with her hairdo too. She simply tied it in a perfect bun, leaving strands of her curled hair dropping along the sides of her face. We must admit, she totally killed it!

Check out her look here:

She also put up a picture of herself on her Instagram account, which is a grey-scale image of her posing for the shutterbugs who were busy clicking her from every angle. Take a look!

On Wednesday, she shared pictures of herself in an exquisite pink pantsuit, prior to her interviews. Here it is:

Hina is at the Cannes for the screening of her short film, Lines, which is based on the Kargil War. The film is being helmed by Hussain Khan.