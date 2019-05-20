Cannes 2019: Hina Khan pens a long note for Priyanka Chopra, calls her a 'walking inspiration'

Cannes Film Festival 2019 is currently undergoing at the French Riviera. TV actor Hina Khan made heads turn with her glamorous appearances. From her silver embellished gown with extended sleeves to metallic tube high-slit gown with a long trail, the diva’s fashion game at the fest was on point. Amidst all the red carpet pictures, we stumbled upon pictures of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star partying with global actors Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Sharing glimpses from the bash, the actor put up a lengthy post on Instagram on Monday, penning words of appreciation for Priyanka.
An emotional Hina gave a shoutout to PeeCee for introducing her to the people as ‘a star’. She went on to add that she has taken a lot of risks in her career and always wanted to break the stereotypes while proving that ‘television actors’ have it all. She further emphasised that TV actors should not be looked down upon. This was in regards to derogatory remarks she received from a noted entertainment journalist for being at Cannes. She ended her note calling Priyanka a ‘walking inspiration’ and a person with 'grace, humility, substance and greatness'. Adding that the Desi Girl is the ‘best version’ of her ‘dream self’, she signed off saying, “This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together.”
An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices. Yes I have taken risks and I am still taking them, whr I almost have everything in my television career ..position,power,money everything.. But someone has to start somewhere I believe.. I always wanted to break the stereotypes and prove it to the world that television actors have it all.. Give us the opportunity our fare share and we will kill it..Not easy at all I know.. But ya I will keep trying keep working hard and make it possible.. I REPEAT TELEVISION HAS IT ALL.. Talent, Glamour, Elegance, Beauty, Grace, Right attitude , and Professionalism.. I am taking baby steps, And I will keep doing that no matter how much criticism one has to face and I will make my own place I promise.. we will face it and win over it as long as we are together.. Hearfelt Gratitude to each one of you for standing by me🙏 WE HAVE IT ALL GUYS.. With my first debut film called LINES, I am trying hard very hard to erase the lines created between talents and mediums 🙏And coming back to @priyankachopra your inclusiveness surpasses my ability of comprehension. Your deliberate attempt to lift up people around you not for their backgrounds but their talent is one of a kind. You are a walking inspiration! When a human being is a personification of an idea of self belief, Grace , humility, substance and greatness, that person can only be you priyanka Chopra You are already the best version of my dream self in the future I want and I believe thousands others like me do too. This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together🙏 you are a sweetheart @nickjonas #AnOutsider #FromTelevisonToCannes
Hina made her debut at her fest to reveal the first look for her short film Lines. The film deals with the story of a young girl living on the LoC and her struggles in everyday life. Meanwhile, the actor, who has been portraying the role of the vicious villain Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, recently bid farewell to the show.
Other Indian celebs who graced the event include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat. Cannes Film Festival 2019 commenced on May 14 and will go on till May 25.