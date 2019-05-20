Cannes 2019: Hina Khan pens a long note for Priyanka Chopra, calls her a 'walking inspiration'

Darshana Devi May 20 2019, 1.57 pm May 20 2019, 1.57 pm

Cannes Film Festival 2019 is currently undergoing at the French Riviera. TV actor Hina Khan made heads turn with her glamorous appearances. From her silver embellished gown with extended sleeves to metallic tube high-slit gown with a long trail, the diva’s fashion game at the fest was on point. Amidst all the red carpet pictures, we stumbled upon pictures of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star partying with global actors Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Sharing glimpses from the bash, the actor put up a lengthy post on Instagram on Monday, penning words of appreciation for Priyanka.

An emotional Hina gave a shoutout to PeeCee for introducing her to the people as ‘a star’. She went on to add that she has taken a lot of risks in her career and always wanted to break the stereotypes while proving that ‘television actors’ have it all. She further emphasised that TV actors should not be looked down upon. This was in regards to derogatory remarks she received from a noted entertainment journalist for being at Cannes. She ended her note calling Priyanka a ‘walking inspiration’ and a person with 'grace, humility, substance and greatness'. Adding that the Desi Girl is the ‘best version’ of her ‘dream self’, she signed off saying, “This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together.”

Check out Hina’s post here:

Hina made her debut at her fest to reveal the first look for her short film Lines. The film deals with the story of a young girl living on the LoC and her struggles in everyday life. Meanwhile, the actor, who has been portraying the role of the vicious villain Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, recently bid farewell to the show.

Other Indian celebs who graced the event include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat. Cannes Film Festival 2019 commenced on May 14 and will go on till May 25.