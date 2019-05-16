Television Cannes 2019: Hina Khan's look makes Twitterati go OMG

Darshana Devi May 16 2019, 6.11 pm May 16 2019, 6.11 pm

The Cannes Film Festival 2019 kick-started on May 14 with celebrities slaying the red carpet in their glamorous outfits. As we gear up to witness our Indian celebrities making stunning appearances at the French Riviera, there’s one actor who totally owned the carpet and how! The internet is going gaga over the lady’s magnificent look at the event and our Twitter timeline is proof of the same. We’re talking about Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Hina Khan, whose Cannes look has made fans go weak in the knees!

2019 also marks the Cannes debut of the lady. She wowed the audience in a silver embellished fishtail floor-length gown with deep neckline and elongated sleeves. She went for a minimal makeup look and opted for a simple bun to complement her looks. Immediately after her Cannes look was dropped on the internet, fans started singing praises for the actor. Netizens termed her as ‘diva’, ‘unstoppable’ and used every sort of words to compliment her look. Take a look at some of the fan reactions below.

One fan praised her with a montage of her Cannes pictures:

Another went ‘OMG’!

“Hotness overloaded,” wrote one user and we couldn’t agree more!

She has also made many go speechless!

Some Elegance Shining over a Phones Screen ! 😍😘 Really and Delightful, immense beauty flying over the hearts bit. ❤️ No words !!😋🤗🤗#HinaKhan#HinaKhanAtCannes #HinaKhanAtCannes2019 @eyehinakhan pic.twitter.com/LGAfZFL8dK — SAGAR (@Sagar_kurane) May 16, 2019

One fan even rated her 100 on 100 in all aspects and called her ‘too hot’.

@eyehinakhan u r looking too hot 😍🔥 U jusst nailed #Cannes2019 Attire💯 Confidence on face 💯 Walking 💯 Smile 😍💯 Jusst can't stop staring u #HinaKhan 😘 Hina is on Red carpet #Cannes2019 🙈😍🔥😃Happiness on peak for each & every #Hinaholics ✨#HinaKhanAtCannes2019 ✨ pic.twitter.com/FXF08ix4yZ — ₭₳Ɽ₮ł₭ 🎧🎩 (@RealKartikk) May 16, 2019

Hina is there at the Cannes to launch the first look of her short film Lines, which is set in the backdrop of the Kargil War. She will also be a speaker at the India Pavilion of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film festival. While speaking about her appearance, she said in a statement earlier, "It's a huge honour. I have been following the Cannes Film Festival as a fan for years. Not only because of the red carpet but more so because Cannes is the ground for some of the most path-breaking international content."