Chaitanya Choudhary who has portrayed some great roles for successful shows of Balaji Telefilms is all set to board the ship of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the popular and long-running Star Plus show. Chaitanya will now be playing the role of Raman Bhalla. And this development comes after Karan Patel has signed on the dotted lines for the Colors adventure-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi. He will be leaving soon for Bulgaria.

Says Chaitanya, “It was a big decision to get into Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. I started my career with Balaji Telefilms. Recently I did Dil Hi Toh Hai with them. So when they called me for this, they shared with me the idea of how they want to take this role forward. I got on board and yes, I will be starting shoot soon.” Well, reports have confirmed that Chaitanya is replacing Karan Patel. When asked on this, the handsome actor states, “I am not very clear on that. I am coming in his place for sure. But I am not aware of whether I am replacing him or not. As and when the show progresses, we will also get to know more about it.”

Chaitanya and Karan go a long way and are good friends. “We are friends and we know each other. I know him much before we started TV. He is a great actor and has done a fantastic job as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It is very difficult to take his place to be very honest. Now that I have got in, I will give it my best shot.” Ask him on his approach to playing this pivotal role in the show and he avers, “I am just going with the flow. I have a lot of people here to guide me. The directors, creatives will help me to take this character forward. The character has been on for six years. So there needs to be quite a lot of planning to get in and play this character now. It is certainly a huge challenge for me.”