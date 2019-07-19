Ranjini Maitra July 19 2019, 11.08 am July 19 2019, 11.08 am

Child artist Shivlekh Singh, who was seen in the popular Hindi TV show Sasural Simar Ka, passed away on Thursday afternoon after a car accident on the outskirts of Raipur, Chhatisgarh. The unfortunate incident took place at Dharsiwa area after his car collided with a truck. While the 14-year-old actor succumbed to his injuries on the spot, his mother Lekhna Singh and father Shivendra Singh, along with another man named Naveen Singh are severely injured. Shivlekh and his family were reportedly headed to Raipur from Bilaspur to attend media interviews when their car hit the back of a truck. The truck driver fled from the spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIVLEKH SINGH (@shivlekh) on Apr 18, 2019 at 12:54am PDT