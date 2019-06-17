In Com Staff June 17 2019, 12.28 am June 17 2019, 12.28 am

COLORS’ Dance Deewane, the much-loved dance reality show is all set to premiere on Saturday, 15th June. The show gives a platform to all aspiring dancers across various age groups to showcase their deewangi for dance. The effervescent trio of judges, Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia are back with a double dose of entertainment. Bollywood’s ‘Dhak Dhak girl’ Madhuri Dixit who is known for her spectacular dance moves recently expressed that she wishes to learn belly dancing someday. During the filming of Dance Deewane, Madhuri was inspired by one of the participants and decided to give Belly dancing a shot with her, ticking off her bucket list.

A source from the set revealed, “While a second generation contestant called Shaina did belly dancing on the song ‘O Womaniya’, Madhuri Dixit was in awe of her and praised her graceful moves. An excited Madhuri couldn’t hold herself back and went on stage to learn this dance form from Shaina. Known for being a born-dancer, Madhuri Dixit hardly took a few minutes to learn the dance and performed with utmost grace and confidence. Everyone was left in awe of her ability to grasp the dance moves so quickly.”