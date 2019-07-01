In Com Staff July 01 2019, 9.31 pm July 01 2019, 9.31 pm

Gorgeous beauty Sanaya Irani, who is known for playing Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum and Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, will be back on screen. The actress started off with modeling and swiftly moved towards television and then took the big step of acting in the 2006 hit movie Fanaah! Yes, Sanaya Irani is a sweet and adorable looking actress but she sure is a rolling stone that is unstoppable once she makes up her mind to achieve something.

And what better proof of that than her career and journey in the television industry itself! In 2015, Irani was a finalist for the 8th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She later participated in Nach Baliye in 2017 with her partner Mohit Sehgal and won the third place.

Now after a long gap, Sanaya will be seen on TV again. The actress will be part of Colors popular show Khatra Khatra Khatra. She has recently shot for the show along with Bharti Singh and Harsh. Sanaya Irani has mesmerised us with her bubbly nature and vivacious on-screen presence, which the audience can’t ever have enough of.