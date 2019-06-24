In Com Staff June 24 2019, 6.08 pm June 24 2019, 6.08 pm

Actor Shivendraa Om Saainiyol who was seen in Karn Sangini and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gaatha will now play a crucial role in Colors’ newest offering Choti Sardarni produced by Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar.

Shivendra will play the role of Tarkash in the show. Choti Sardarni has Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Anita Raaj, Amal Sehrawat, Pawan Mahendroo playing crucial roles. Shivendra has also been known for playing in serials like Virodhi Sanyaasi which was based Dayanand Saraswati alongside Baba Ramdev. He has also acted in Kam Sangini as Bhishma Pitamah. We buzzed Shivendra but could not get through to him. We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert.

While this comes as a big news, the show even before its release has fallen into a dispute with All India Sikh Students Federation. The President of the Federation Satnam Singh Gambhir has reportedly written to the channel demanding to remove the promo of the show which has hurt religious sentiments of Sikhs. The promo showcases a girl as a Sikh whose head is half covered with a scarf and does not carry a Kirpan. He also stated that promo showing Gurdwara Sahib in the background has also raised some strong opinions against the show.