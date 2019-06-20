In Com Staff June 20 2019, 8.41 pm June 20 2019, 8.41 pm

Cute girl Aparna Dixit is very happy at the way her cameo in new Colors show Bepanah Pyaarr is progressing. “The death of my character, Bela, whom the lead character (Pearl V Puri) loves very much, sets the stage for our supernatural family drama to take off.”

“Many people had warned me against taking up this Balaji project. But I am glad that I followed my heart, for my limited scenes are having a great impact. I am sure this outing will be right up there with my best work till date.”

So how is your equation with Pearl? “He is a great guy who makes everyone very comfortable. It is very important to have such a cooperative nature among co-stars.” She has no idea how long her character will stay on for. “For the moment, we are shooting regularly, and I hope to continue for a while. I am very happy to associate with this Viacom 18 flagship channel and hope to keep working with them in the future as well.”

Point out that the early ratings of Bepanah Pyaar are a bit low and she says, “This is just week one numbers and I am sure TRPs will rise quickly. We have a great story to offer. Also, the entire team is very gung-ho and we all are putting in our best.”

Prior to this, she had done a web show called Unafraid last year. “Again, many did not expect me to tread that path. I thoroughly enjoyed doing my cop character in this thriller, which also starred Ajay Singh Chaudhary and Anirudh Dave, amongst others.”

“I learnt a lot from Bollywood director Vikram Bhatt, who was helming the above project. The shooting style of web is poles apart from how we do it on the tube. Although this Viu show did well, I am now looking out for wider-watched platforms.”

Interestingly, Aparna’s character in Unafraid was not at all bold, as opposed to most web roles. “I don’t think I am cut out for dare-bare roles.”