In Com Staff July 10 2019, 9.46 pm July 10 2019, 9.46 pm

Popular television actor Arjit Taneja, who known for his roles as Purab Khanna in Kumkum Bhagya and Vivaan Kapoor in Kaleerein, will be portraying Azaan Akhtar Mirza in Colors TV’s romantic drama, Bahu Begum. Set against the ostentatious backdrop of Bhopal, the upcoming show Bahu Begum beautifully depicts the royal Islamic vignette, culture, and meaningful symbolic rituals surrounding marriage. Begum Raziya is the matriarchal head of the most prestigious family of the city who has created her own dynasty by being at the forefront of politics and public life.

A holder of the Bahu Begum title, she is respected and revered by everyone. Although Raziya very rarely displays her emotions, she immensely loves her son Azaan and her world revolves around him. On hearing about her son’s return from London, she gets thrilled and gears up to share the big news of getting his marriage fixed to his childhood friend. While Azaan always cherished his friendship with her, Noor always dreamt of becoming his begum. But as destiny would have it, Azaan returns home with the love of his life Shayra.

Along with Arjit, the show Bahu Begum features an ensemble cast of Samiksha Jaiswal, Diana Khan Simone Singh, Mohammad Nazim, Supriya Shukla, and Amrapali Gupta.