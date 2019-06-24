In Com Staff June 24 2019, 4.31 pm June 24 2019, 4.31 pm

Pearl V Puri the lead actor of Colors’ Bepanah Pyaarr is a perfectionist to the core. Yesterday, if reports are to be believed, Pearl was feeling a little under the weather. However, he was required to shoot a crucial sequence in the rain which was an emotionally challenging one. The actor we hear, put in his best in spite of his illness.

As per a source on set, “Pearl has been ill with fever. But the setback in health simply did not prevent the actor from giving his best shot for an important scene.” The recent climatic change in Mumbai has affected many, including Pearl!

As we know, Bepanah Pyaarr is a romantic thriller from Balaji Telefilms. Pearl plays the role of Raghbir Malhotra, the guy who cannot move away from his past, that is of losing his wife Bani (Aparna Dixit).

Last he was in the news when he shared a picture from the sets as he pulled a daredevil stunt on his own. He took to Instagram and even shared a picture while being on a horse who seems to have gone out of control.

Take a look at his picture below: