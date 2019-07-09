In Com Staff July 09 2019, 11.28 pm July 09 2019, 11.28 pm

Bepanah Pyaarr the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms is seeing intriguing scenes with unexpected deaths happening around where Pragati (Ishita Dutta) is trying to locate the people from the family who were responsible for Bani’s (Aparna Dixit) death years back. While she is not able to decipher and suspect the right person in the house, there will be huge drama related to Priya’s marriage.

Well, in the coming Bepanah Pyaarr episodes, Pragati will ask Priya whether she is happy with her marriage. And when she will find out that she is not happy, she will urge her to express her feelings with the family. Priya in the meanwhile will be motivated with Pragati’s words and will run away just before the wedding. And she will also meet with an accident Aww!!

There will be hospital sequences in the show as of now, wherein the family will get to know of Priya meeting with an accident. As per a reliable source, “Devraj and others in the family will get to know of Pragati having instigated her. They will yell at Pragati and ask her to get out of the house.”