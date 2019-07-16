In Com Staff July 16 2019, 11.11 pm July 16 2019, 11.11 pm

Bepanah Pyaarr, the Colors show which has Pearl V Puri, Ishita Dutta in lead roles, has been a suspense thriller that has the romantic elements in the storyline. The show is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its gripping storyline has seen quite a lot happening, starting from the entry of Sukanya (Devika Singh) in the life of Raghbir (Pearl V Puri) to Raghbir now falling in love with his wife Pragati (Ishita Dutta).

Well, as we see some cute scenes of love and romance between Raghbir and Pragati, there is also a hint of intrigue over Pragati getting clues to Raghbir having killed Bani (Aparna Dixit). Well, this intrigue will take to the next level will the return of Sukanya. The show will now see the comeback of Sukanya in the life of Raghbir. She will be back with a bang is what we hear.

And her return will create huge intrigue leaving the audience shocked. As per a reliable source, “Sukanya will be back and will come with a purpose. The revelation of her purpose and motive will indeed shock the viewers.” As we know, Sukanya had earlier announced and declared that Raghbir was in love with her when in London. However, Raghbir did not remember anything that Sukanya had claimed.