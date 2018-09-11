Confirmed! Dipika Kakar all set to enter the Bigg Boss house

There have been a lot of reports about the celebrities who will be entering the Bigg Boss house in season 12. The show will go on air on September 16, 2018, and till now, we only knew that Bharti Singh with her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be entering in the house. There were strong reports of Sasural Simar Ka actress, Dipika Kakar, being one of the contestants in the show, and well, it is confirmed now.

Dipika, who made her Bollywood debut this year with Paltan, will be one of the contestants of Salman khan’s show, and it has been confirmed by her hubby, Shoaib Ibrahim. While talking on the show, Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Shoaib stated, "Audiences have already read the reports and I guess they know better than us about this. But, yes, Dipika is going, everyone knows that and the same has been confirmed also." When he was asked if he will also be joining Dipika, the actor said, "If I tell you everything, what would be the suspense?"

There were reports that Dipika will be the highest paid celeb on the show. Last year, Hina Khan was getting Rs 7-8 lakh for a week and it is said that this year, Dipika will be getting double than her.

It will be interesting to see which other celebs will be there in the show apart from Dipika, Bharti and Haarsh. By the way, there have been reports that S. Sreesanth, Anup Jalota, Tanushree Dutta, Srishty Rode, Karanvir Bohra, Shaleen Bhanot, Neha Pendse and Scarlett M Rose, will also be a part of the show.