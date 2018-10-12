Confirmed! Kapil Sharma set to get hitched to girlfriend Ginni

Kapil Sharma's life has been a roller-coaster ride. Though he is the one who has made numerous laugh with his jokes, in reality, he turned out to be a depressed soul. But finally, it looks like he has found someone to bring him happiness. Kapil Sharma is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Ginni.

In a recent interview, he confirmed the same. Kapil was quoted as saying, "My mother has been saying that I should get married for a long time. Suddenly I realised that 'abhi age ho rahi hai' (I am getting on in age). So, I thought what if she says 'no' and after one or two years, and no one agrees to get married to me."

The date hasn't been confirmed yet, but Kapil assures that it will be a December wedding. Considering the hullabaloo that surrounds a big fat Indian wedding, Kapil's is expected to be exactly the same.

Another reason for his fans to rejoice is that his show titled The Kapil Sharma Show is making a comeback. Details of when and where will be revealed soon.

After a tryst with depression, alcohol and failure; Kapil finally seems to be back on track. Kudos to him!