CONFIRMED: Yuvika Chaudhary to have a happily ever after with her PRINCE Narula this year

Relationships built inside the Bigg Boss house often fade off once the show comes to an end. However, the winner of the ninth season of the popular reality show, Prince Narula and his girlfriend Yuvika Chaudhary, have changed this norm. After confirming the news of their engagement few months ago, the adorable couple has finally locked on their wedding month.

Revealing the same, Prince told SpotboyE, "We will be getting married in October or November, this year. It will be a big fat punjabi wedding. Destination is not yet decided but before this year ends, she will be my wife."

On the other hand, Yuvika also said in a statement that she wants to have a fairy tale wedding.

"My wedding is around the corner but I am still planning all the things, just like any other girl next door. I wish it to be a fairy tale wedding. I haven't finalised anything yet," she was quoted saying by India Today.

So it is a big fat Indian wedding for Yuvika and Prince and we are already super excited. Such feeling, much wow!