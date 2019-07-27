In Com Staff July 27 2019, 6.48 pm July 27 2019, 6.48 pm

Working on a rigorous and difficult scene may sound like a real struggle, but not many realise that the actual difficulty lies in memorizing those intensive and elaborate dialogues combined with delivering the right emotions and expressions. While this may be a struggle for many actors, but actress Tinaa Dattaa, who is currently seen essaying Jahnvi Morya in &TV’s Daayan, tackles this like a pro.

The actress revealed that she has an excellent memory and has a knack for memorising difficult lines in the first go. It takes her only 2 minutes to go through a scene as long as 4 pages and in one single go, the actress is all set to act out her best shot. Only recently, the actress was delivering a scene with her co-actor, wherein the latter forgot 1-2 dialogues and our mnemonist Tinaa prompted him his lines to help him complete the scene. In fact, Tinaa is a go-to-person for many who want to learn their dialogues by heart and rehearse their scenes.