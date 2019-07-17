In Com Staff July 17 2019, 12.08 am July 17 2019, 12.08 am

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji the Star Plus show will see a lot of drama with Harleen getting to know of Happy being alive. Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji the Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha has been seeing a lot of drama between Rocky (Ansh Bagri) and Happy (Donal Bisht) coming face to face.

However, the anger that Rocky feels towards Happy is quite shocking. He is livid with anger at her and hates her now for faking her death and keeping him in the dark for five long years. Well, amidst all this, Harleen (Purvi Mundada) will come to know of Happy being alive.

She feels very upset and points out Rocky’s bad habits spoiling him. She also has a tussle with Rocky over Honey’s (Azinkya Mishra) upbringing and tells him that Rocky has not been a good father.

At the same time, Harleen does not want Happy to come in between their marriage. How will Rocky face this dilemma? Will he choose to be with Harleen? Or will he choose Happy? How will Rocky sort out differences with Happy?

As we know, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji the love saga of Rocky and Happy is on its way out. It will replace the medical saga Sanjivani, which has Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Sayantani Ghosh, Gurdeep Punj in the cast.