In Com Staff June 23 2019, 6.58 pm June 23 2019, 6.58 pm

Today's Divya Drishti 22 June episode begins with Lavanya getting ready for her wedding and Aish helping her. Romi kept an eye on Lavanya as she got ready. Upon seeing a lizard in the room, Aish and Lavanya got scared. Romi sprinted away from the lizard and the lizard got close to Lavanya. Drishti and Divya tried to gather information on about the bridge. They search on the internet about the bridge that had temples located near it. Divya (Nyra Banerjee) and Drishti (Sana Sayyad) separated to speed up the search.

Mahima and the family celebrated Rakshit and Lavanya’s wedding. Rakshit had to marry Lavanya in order to learn about Pishachini’s plan. Divya and Drishti arrived at the bridge along with Simran. Simran informed them the black coconut tree and they rushed to destroy Pishachini’s ashed before the sun went down. Rakshit and Lavanya completed their wedding rituals. Pishachini rejoiced her success but Rakshit had called a fake priest for the ceremony.

Drishti and Divya searched for Pishachini’s ash and Divya used her power to dig up the ground and found a secret door. They entered the door and reached a secret place. They found a jar and opened it to find Pishachini’s ashes in the jar. Just when they were about to destroy it, Pishachini appeared. Pishachini attacked them. She asked Drishti for the Kaal Vijay gem in place of Divya’s life.

Divya made use of her powers on Pishachini and ordered Drishti to take the ashes and run away. Pishachini attacked Divya again. Lavanya turned into a lizard during the wedding and she got hidden so nobody could see her face. Pishachini trapped Divya. Drishti gave Simran a code in the form of a poem and told her to recite it to Rakshit. The written update of 22 June 2019 Divya Drishti episode full story ends.