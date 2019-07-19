In Com Staff July 19 2019, 11.08 pm July 19 2019, 11.08 pm

Star Plus’ show Divya Drishti, produced by Mukta Dhond and Fireworks Productions, has been garnering immense popularity and love from its viewers due to its unpredictable story line, amazing graphics, and VFX. The ongoing story line is keeping the audiences hooked to their seats.

Divya Drishti is a story of two sisters, who possess supernatural powers and are the strongest when they are together. Divya has the power to change the future whereas Drishti has the ability and the vision to foresee the future. Played by Nyra Banerjee and Sana Sayyed, both the characters are simply power-packed and display some of the strongest emotional bonds in the show. Divya Drishti is an amazing example of women power. And now it is time for Divya Drishti the Mukta Dhond and Fireworks Productions show to be given the shout out for closure. Yes, you heard it right!!