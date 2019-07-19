Star Plus’ show Divya Drishti, produced by Mukta Dhond and Fireworks Productions, has been garnering immense popularity and love from its viewers due to its unpredictable story line, amazing graphics, and VFX. The ongoing story line is keeping the audiences hooked to their seats.
Divya Drishti is a story of two sisters, who possess supernatural powers and are the strongest when they are together. Divya has the power to change the future whereas Drishti has the ability and the vision to foresee the future. Played by Nyra Banerjee and Sana Sayyed, both the characters are simply power-packed and display some of the strongest emotional bonds in the show. Divya Drishti is an amazing example of women power. And now it is time for Divya Drishti the Mukta Dhond and Fireworks Productions show to be given the shout out for closure. Yes, you heard it right!!
As per a reliable source, “Divya Drishti has had a good run. It was a finite series and hence will end sometime in September. The killing spree has been started in the show. Firstly, Lavanya aka Mansi Srivastava’s character will end in the show.” The slot will be taken mostly by Namah, the new mythological show produced by Ved Raj’s Shoonya Square. We buzzed a few actors of Divya Drishti but did not get revert. Producer Mukta Dhond said, “I have no official communication of the last day so unfortunately, my reply to you and your question is that if we continue to do well then I don’t see an end month.”Read More