Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's Swiss vacay will tempt you to pack your bags and leave for one!

The season of vacationing your heart out is here and, the celebs are surely making the best of this opportunity. One of most good-looking couples and loved from the TV industry - Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are currently holidaying in Switzerland and are giving us the perfect #GetawayGoals! The couple is out and about keeping us updated with all their Swiss shenanigans. Right from their cozy vacation and adorable pictures to all the fun splash at the snow-capped mountains they did it all, leaving us green with envy.

From enjoying in the snow, going skiing together, lighting candles and to wandering on the streets of Switzerland, recklessly rolling in the snow - their PDA full of all such cute moments is simply unmissable. In the pictures, a flawless Divyanka Tripathi is radiating glow and her darling hubby, Vivek Dahiya is looking dashing, as usual! The couple rang in their 2019 amidst the Swiss snow and it, unquestionably, appeared to be an experience of a lifetime. Damn! we are feeling all the chills by just looking at all their pictures! Have a look at some of most the splendid moments from DiVek’s Swiss diaries.

Beautiful, aren’t they? It has been two years since Divyanka Tripathi popularly known as Ishita Bhalla got married to Vivek Dahiya. The couple met and fell in love on the sets of their hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.