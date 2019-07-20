In Com Staff July 20 2019, 7.59 pm July 20 2019, 7.59 pm

Small screen queen Divyanka Tripathi who has ruled TV for years is now moving to the web with ALTBalaji web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala along with Rajeev Khandelwal. As the title suggests Divyanka is playing a chef here. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, she was asked about the difference between TV and Web and this is what the actor of Yeh Hai Mohabatein (Star Plus) had to say. “Both have different target audiences. It is a tough fight between both. TV is a tried and tested medium and we know its audience and their choices on a weekly basis. TV is a medium that reaches those who are not techno-savvy,” she states when asked about the working of television.

On her point of view on the medium of web, the pretty Divyanka states, “Web is still growing and the horizon is endless. The medium of web opens up a sea of opportunity for actors and also the entertainment makers alike.” Divyanka as Ishita of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the popular Star Plus show has a huge ordeal ahead of her. In the show, Ishita believes that her husband Raman Bhalla is alive and she has gone on to search for him.