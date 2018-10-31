Television Divyanka Tripathi to cook up a storm in her digital debut Murtuza Nullwala October 31 2018, 3.51 pm October 31 2018, 3.51 pm

There is no doubt that Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most famous and loved actresses from the television industry. She has been ruling the small screen since more than a decade and now, the actress is all set to take over the digital world. Yes, you read it right! Divyanka will soon be making her digital debut with Alt Balaji’s new show.

The actress took to Instagram to reveal the first look poster of the web show. She is seen wearing a chef’s coat and we must say that Divyanka is carrying the look with ease. But the twist is that the makers have not revealed the show’s title. The first look poster has a word puzzle and Divyanka has given a hint in the caption to her fans to guess the title. Well, it is surely a difficult one to crack.

There will be more first look posters that will be unveiled. Let’s hope that we soon get to know the title of the show. We are sure fans of Divyanka are super excited for her digital debut. We have seen her playing the typical Indian bahu on the small screen, but this web show is definitely different from all the shows she has done till date.