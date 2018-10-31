image
Wednesday, October 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

back
Alt Balajichefdigital debutDivyanka TripathiEkta KapoorEntertainmentTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 Day 44 Written Update: Shilpa and Vikas' entry stirs up the inmates
ALSO READ

Is it the end for Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's Ye Hai Mohabbatein?

Jeetendra visits his first home for daughter Ekta Kapoor

Divyanka Tripathi marks her territory, on hubby Vivek Dahiya’s Instagram post!