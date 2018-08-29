Don’t vote for Kushal Tandon says Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon is a popular name on television. He started his career with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and became a household name with his stint in Bigg Boss. He recently made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s Hum. Well, in past he has won a couple of awards, but now, Kushal is way past these honours.

The Indian Television Academy, on their Twitter handle posted the link to vote for Kushal in the category of Popular Star Male. We are sure his fans would have jumped in to vote for him in abundance. But well, the actor’s reply to the tweet has surely left us surprised.

Plz don’t waste ur time on voting on these , you guys are better then this , so do some thing productive in ur life’s, it will make me more happy , rather then you guys wasting ur times in these unproductive stuff ! Ur love is all I need ♥️hope you guys get it 🤔🤗 https://t.co/ELhUcBd7q0 — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) August 28, 2018

Kushal quote retweeted the ITA’s tweet and wrote that his fans should not waste time in voting and rather do some productive work. He has also stated that he only needs love of his fans. This makes us wonder if Kushal is not interested in winning awards.

In Bollywood there are many celebs like Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, etc. who don’t attend award functions and are not attracted to such honours. But Kushal is a first from the Television industry. Okay then!