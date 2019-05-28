Dragons in GoT are cool but Naagins are not, why? Ekta Kapoor asks

Abhishek Singh May 28 2019, 11.08 pm May 28 2019, 11.08 pm

The final season of the popular American TV show, Game of Thrones was one of the most awaited events in recent times. The buzz around it doesn't seem to have died out as even today people keep talking about it. TV mogul Ekta Kapoor recently compared her fantasy show Naagin with HBO’s fantasy drama Game of Thrones. She even went on to compare the two shows and said that there are many similar factors in the show but still people prefer Dragons over Naagins.

"What are the big shows that are working internationally, currently? People are watching dragons. It is uber cool for them to watch dragons, but when India watches naagins, it is not cool. Isn’t this anti-populist? Why do we look down on the masses and their choices (sic)?" Ekta said in an interview to a leading publication.

Ekta compared her fantast show Naagin with GoT based on similar factors like the main character coming back to life after death, imaginative and mythological creatures like dragons (in GoT) and snakes (in Naagin)

It was Ekta’s show Kyunki Sas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi where the lead of the show Mihir Virani’s character was brought back to life. Talking about bringing dead characters back to life, this is what Ekta had to say, "Didn’t Jon Snow return from the dead? If you are not the audience, you will criticise, but then, that’s ringside play. Data proves that people are watching these shows because every time there is a kidnap, murder or a hero returns from the dead, there is a surge in ratings. It is escapism for the Indian audience.”

Ekta Kapoor, who after ruling the TV arena, has taken over the digital space is currently focused on more web shows these days.