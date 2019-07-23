Antara Kashyap July 23 2019, 11.56 pm July 23 2019, 11.56 pm

Actor Drashti Dhami is one of the most influential actors in Indian television at the current age. After her mega-successful shows Geet and Madhubala, the actor became a household name. It was in the year 2015 that she tied the knot with her boyfriend of 6 years and a Mumbai-based businessman, Neeraj Khemka. The actor, who is yet to announce her next project, is currently vacationing in Spain with her husband. Well, Drashti has a strong social media presence with 1.9 million followers and she has been regularly updating her fans with beautiful pictures of her vacation. On Tuesday, too, the actor shared a snap of her kissing her husband on the streets of Spain and it is nothing but cute!

Taking to her Instagram, she shared the intimate moment with her fans, captioning it love, kisses and summertime madness. The actor twinned with her husband in white like the fashionista she is. The picture looked like a still straight from a movie with one leg raised while she kissed her man. Now, that's one fairytale-like love story!

Check out the picture below:

View this post on Instagram Love, kisses & Summertime madness 👒🌞🍋 @khemkaniraj #seville A post shared by Drashti Dhami (@dhamidrashti) on Jul 23, 2019 at 3:02am PDT

Apart from this, Drashti shared many other snapshots from her vacations that make us want to pack our bags, empty our bank accounts and travel!

Check the pictures out below:

View this post on Instagram Sunset !!!!!! ♥️ A post shared by Drashti Dhami (@dhamidrashti) on Jul 19, 2019 at 11:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram Bora bora !!!!! A post shared by Drashti Dhami (@dhamidrashti) on Jul 18, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy beach face !!! @khemkaniraj ♥️#formentere#beachlove#tan#sun#loveintheair !!!! A post shared by Drashti Dhami (@dhamidrashti) on Jul 17, 2019 at 6:51am PDT