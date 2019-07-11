In Com Staff July 11 2019, 11.52 pm July 11 2019, 11.52 pm

Today's Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna 11 July episode begins with Pooja (Shrenu Parikh) stressing about Rani. Rani came crying and stated that Kabir insulted her in front of everyone. She apologized to Pooja and demanded to take revenge on Kabir. Jay and Sonali came to give lunch to Kabir and discovered Kabir was working in the factory when Rani announced the news to them.

Kabir instructed Jay and Sonali to not inform anyone at home about his work. He tried to eat his food, but Pooja threw dirt on it. She said she wanted him to realize their childhood condition after her father’s death. Pooja told Amma to handle the medicine business, but Rani insisted on handling it herself.

She told her to leave the responsibilities on her. She opened the food to find stones along with a message within. She found Kabir in the factory eating her food. He mocked at her for not being able to punish him.

She answered sweetly to enjoy the food. Pooja got delighted to find workers on her side. She took Amma and Rani out for lunch. Jay was selling his expensive watch to someone and saw Pooja walking in the restaurant. He threw something at her but was saved by Amma. He started accusing her of his miseries. The written update of 11 July 2019 Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna episode full story ends here.