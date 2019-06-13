In Com Staff June 13 2019, 11.20 pm June 13 2019, 11.20 pm

Today’s Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna 13 June episode begins with Kavya (Tanvi Dogra) walking behind Raghav and thinking he was surely having the file with her information. Raghav got into PK’s cabin. Jahnvi (Shrenu Parikh) watched them via a window and thought what they must be speaking about if Raghav got evidence against her. PK sensed someone watching them. Jahnvi hid. Raghav gave the files to PK who kept them in his safety locker. Jahnvi nervously walked in the garden when Aarush walked to her and said when she was ill, nobody let him near her. He said ‘gili gili chu’ and now her pain would be gone. Jahnvi said her pain was gone. He said Veer/Kabir and Jahnvi went to school for his admission, but he hated school. Jahnvi thought Kavya entered Manohar’s room before her and spoilt her plan.

Kabir with Kavya attended Aarush school admission interview and apologised the principal for walking out midway last time. The principal checked the form and said the father’s name was missing. Kabir asked if the father’s name was so necessary and why couldn’t the mother be important. The principal said Vyom Malhotra, she read about him in the newspaper. Kabir said they were talking about Aarush’s admission who was innocent and not a traitor. The principal got adamant that Aarush will not get admission in her school. Kabir said he will go to higher authorities and make sure Aarush gets admission. Kavya took him from there crying.

Ishani panicked and blamed Jahnvi for losing the file, shivered hearing doorbell and said Raghav might have come to arrest them. Jahnvi opened the door and found Suman there who scolded her for something and walked away. Jahnvi closed the door. Ishani panicked more and said Suman was getting well because of Kavya who was controlling the house when Jahnvi had gone mad. Jahnvi walked to Suman’s room where Suman was hiding something in a vase. Suman nervously spoke and sent Kavya away. Kavya returned. Suman dropped the vase nervously and lots of tablets fell down. She nervously told that Kavya asked to do whatever she liked, so she was not taking medicines and was feeling healthy. Jahnvi hugged Suman and said if she was getting well, she should stop taking medicines and praised Kavya that she was taking care of family well.

Kabir and Kavya returned home. Jahnvi asked if they got Aarush’s admission. Kavya said no. Chanda taunted why anybody would give admission to the traitor’s son. Jahnvi smirked reminiscing calling principal and informing about Vyom. Kabir supported Kavya and confronted family that Aarush was not a traitor and neither was Kavya. PK scolded him for marrying traitor’s wife and accepting traitor’s son and spoiling family name. Kabir confronted PK, but PK continued yelling at him and Kavya calling her traitor’s wife. Kavya walked away crying. Kabir ran behind her.

Jahnvi continued smirking. Kavya threw Vyom’s belongings into the dustbin and set them on fire. Kabir entered and tried to stop her. She cried that she trusted traitor and slept on the same bed with a traitor, she hated herself now. Kabir tried to console her and picked up the water mug to set off the fire, but Kavya threw mug and continued panicking. The written update of 13 June 2019 Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna episode full story ends here.