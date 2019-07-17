In Com Staff July 17 2019, 11.45 pm July 17 2019, 11.45 pm

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna's 17 July episode begins with Pooja (Shrenu Parikh) being saved by Kabir from falling on needles. Jay was looking for Dhruv. Chopra took advantage of the situation and instructed his son to give the presentation. Kabir tried to wake Janvi up but failed, he called the doctor. Chopra’s son was failing to give the presentation properly.

Kabir came to know that the deal was important and decided to give the presentation himself, he served food to the clients and impressed them. Chopra warned him to not enter the room but Kabir did not hesitate and gave an impressive presentation that left the clients happy. Pooja woke up and wondered how she got sick.

She was informed that the meeting was over and Kabir gave the presentation. Chopra lied to Pooja that Kabir had planned the whole thing and accused Kabir of mixing something in Pooja’s drink. Pooja was infuriated with Kabir and went to confront him. She got a call from the clients who demanded Kabir to give the presentation to seal the deal. The written update of 17 July 2019 Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna episode full story ends here.