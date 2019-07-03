In Com Staff July 03 2019, 10.41 pm July 03 2019, 10.41 pm

Today’s Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna 3 July episode began with Pooja (Shrenu Parikh) burning down cardboards of PK Mittal and Kabir entered to witness everything. Pooja mocked him saying he came at the right time. Kabir requested Pooja to give his family shelter as this was not their fault. She threw a coin at him and telling him he deserved it and said she owned everything now. She accused the whole family of staying quiet and said she will never forgive them.

Further, Kabir accused her of becoming like her father and warned her that he will take everything back. Police arrived at Raghav’s House and charged him for helping PK in the murder of Ashok Sharma and got him suspended. He was taken for inquiry along with his wife. The police vacate the house to sell it. Kabir promised his mother to resolve everything. Kabir told his grandfather that nobody would help them but he reassured him that they were at least together. Pooja met with her sister and told her she will bring anything for her. Ishani asked for Kabir.

She replied she didn’t want her gifts. Pooja reminded her of their revenge but Ishani warned her that she will leave as well. Amma asked Pooja to leave which broke her heart. Kabir got into a feud with the front desk guy of the hotel for insulting his sister so he asked his sister to hit him. Kabir tried to make light of the situation by saying they were at least staying under one roof. Pooja was left alone in the big house as Ishani refused to come. She tried to enjoy her success but the loneliness was eating her away.

The written update of 3 July 2019 Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna episode full story ends here. In the upcoming episode of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, watch Kabir gets his documents back from Pooja’s place. Stay tuned!