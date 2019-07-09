In Com Staff July 09 2019, 12.00 am July 09 2019, 12.00 am

July 8th episode of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna begins with Kabir arriving at the office and all the employees asking him about the current situation. Pooja (Shrenu Parikh) got worried when Kabir came back but Mr Chopra assured her not to worry. Kabir accused Mr. Chopra of being disloyal and called him a wolf. Mr. Chopra warned him. Chopra called in the security but Kabir reminded him that he could take care of himself since he was in the army. Pooja decided to talk to Kabir. He went and sat on the table and called Pooja's whole life rented.

Kabir demanded a job at her firm but Pooja dismissed it as a joke. Kabir challenged Pooja that she will soon need him since she didn't know how to run a company. Pooja ordered to kick him out. Kabir was confident that Pooja would soon call him for the Job. He talked to the workers and asked Vijay to do an errand of his. Suman was worried for Dhruv and insisted him to not waste his life away. Kabir assured her that he would be employed by the end of the day. Chopra insisted Pooja to stay home as he and his son would handle the company.

Pooja warned him to never suggest that again. She later found out that the workers stopped working due to stomach ache because of canteen food. She angrily told them to find a job where the food is good. Chopra suggested her to not handle the situation in that manner. He also said that Kabir would know how to handle it. Pooja denied. She asked her employees to go home and rest to come back another day. She prohibited canteen food and asked to bring their food. Vijay objected that the food was free so they need to be paid extra. Pooja said she was doing well for the company. She asked anyone with a stomach ache to home and ordered rest to work. Everyone started working including Vijay.