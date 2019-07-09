In Com Staff July 09 2019, 11.16 pm July 09 2019, 11.16 pm

Today's Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna 9 July episode begins with Ishika inviting him Jay to a party which both of them were contributing for. His sister overheard their conversation and asked him how he will arrange so much money and suggested him to change his lifestyle. Pooja (Shrenu Parikh) told everything to Amma and she suggested her not to give the job to Kabir. Pooja got a different idea from the conversation. Pooja went to the house the Mittals were staying in. Everyone was furious to find her there but she interrupted by saying she brought some good news and sweets. She stated that she would like to hire Kabir in her company.

Kabir accepted it saying nobody went empty-handed from his house. Kabir mocked her for not being able to handle her responsibilities as a boss and everybody questioned his intentions. Dhruv got angry at Kabir for accepting the offer and threw the sweets away. He explained to everyone that he had to accept the offer since he didn't have his certificates. Suman told Kabir to listen to everyone. Kabir said he had to get back what they lost. Amma was anxious about Pooja hiring Kabir. Pooja assured her saying she wanted to keep him close to know his motives.

She was excited for Kabir working in her firm. Suman grew tense but Kabir assured her saying Pooja would get what she deserved. In the morning, Suman wished Kabir good luck but Dhruv mocked him. Kabir assured them saying Pooja will suffer for their condition. Pooja told Amma that she missed her sister. The written update of 9 July 2019 Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna episode full story ends here.