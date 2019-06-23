In Com Staff June 23 2019, 7.15 pm June 23 2019, 7.15 pm

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, the Star Plus show, produced by Dipti Kalwani’s Sunny Side Up will see Zain Imam and Shrenu Parikh locking horns! The buzz doing rounds is that the revamped version of the storyline will also harbour the new twist of Kabir and Janhvi getting paired opposite each other with the story moving ahead.

With Kavya’s (Tanvi Dogra) exit from the plot, and with Janhvi achieving her revenge, Kabir will now go all out against her. However, the interesting point here will be of Kabir and Janhvi’s pairing from now on.

If this is to be believed, it will bring to the fore the Bhabhi-Devar pairing which is nothing new on TV. However, the makers of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna will bring in a new twist which will see to it that Kabir and Janhvi when pitted opposite each other, will not have the baggage of being the Bhabhi and Devar.

If sources are to be believed, the makers are going to introduce a track which will bring the hidden truth of Janhvi’s marriage to the fore.

As per a reliable source, “A shocking flashback will be shown that will ascertain the fact that Janhvi was never ever married to Dhruv (Ishaan Singh Manhas) in the first place. So with Dhruv not being Janhvi’s husband, the point of Kabir being Janhvi’s devar will not arise at all. Also, the fact that Janhvi and Dhruv had never consummated their so-called relationship will also be stressed upon.”

Are you all excited about this fresh new pairing of Janhvi and Kabir in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna? Are you excited for the revamped version of the show?

We buzzed actors but could not get through for comments.

