July 03 2019

Dishy dude Zain Imam is hopeful that the changes in the storyline of his new Star Plus show, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, will lead to a change in its fortune. This Dipti Kalwani production was forced to alter its revenge plot to romance in lieu of numbers. Zain says, “We are now going well and luckily, even the numbers are on the rise. I am getting many more lovey-dovey scenes with the lead actor, Shrenu Parekh, which is what the audience wants; so better give it to them. The demand for high drama is apparently waning out.”

Zain is enjoying shooting with Shrenu. “She is a good friend and a great co-star. Although she continues to be the pivot of the show, now I am getting much more to do. Watch out for more tashan between our respective characters,” said Zain, who first gained name and fame courtesy Zee TV show, Tashan-E-Ishq, back in 2014-15. What about Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna co-star Tanvi Dogra?