Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna's 12 July episode begins with Pooja (Shrenu Parikh) getting aggravated at the person, who had not deposited the cheque. Amma confronted her about being kind to members of that family as it was not part of the plan. Dhruv accused Jay of stealing money from the cupboard. Jay admitted he had sold his watch to get the money. He insisted on giving the money to Kabir, but Kabir gave him the money and promised to buy a better watch for him.

Dhruv was thrown out of the bar for not paying money. He returned home in a drunken stupor, which made his mother worried. Kabir promised his mother he would get everything back from Pooja. Pooja got delighted on Rani’s return. She was headstrong about getting revenge from Kabir. Kabir got a call stating Pooja wanted him in her house. He reached the Sharma mansion and remembered all the happy moments spent there.

Pooja mocked at him by singing a birthday song and throwing confetti at him. She informed him he was getting promoted to a waiter for her party. Rani brought a uniform for him. But Kabir was not ready to give up and did as she said. Pooja got upset to see the lamp decoration and ordered to change everything but was told that it was unavailable. At the same time, foreign guests arrived for the party. Pooja and Rani both started searching for Kabir. Kabir showed up dressed as a waiter for the job. The written update of 12 July 2019 Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna episode full story ends here.