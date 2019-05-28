Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani walk barefoot to the Siddhi Vinayak temple, see pics

Darshana Devi May 28 2019, 4.04 pm May 28 2019, 4.04 pm

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani and TV mogul Ekta Kapoor’s relationship has always left us smitten! The two have time and again rooted for each other - be it supporting Smriti during the time of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 or being the best maasi to Ekta’s son Ravie. Having said that, Smriti recently emerged as a Lok Sabha seat winner from Amethi and Ekta couldn’t be happier! Following which, the two decided to seek blessings at the Siddhi Vinayak temple on Tuesday and Ekta shared glimpses of their visit on social media.

It seems that the two walked barefoot for a total of 14 km to the temple and post their return, Ekta shared a selfie which has them flaunting their glow. Going by her IG stories, we can say that her son Ravie was part of the temple darshan too. In one of her stories, we can hear Ekta asking Smriti, "My son has not cried because you have held him like a pro, how are you feeling?” To which, Smriti, who was sitting on the front seat of the car, turned back and replied, "It was his first Siddhi Vinayak darshan. He has turned four months. And I think we are bound for life to go do darshan together. I am told that he screams and hollers but I guess I am a special maasi."

Take a look at Ekta’s post here:

View this post on Instagram 14 kms to SIDDHI VINAYAK ke baaad ka glow 😂 A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on May 27, 2019 at 11:08pm PDT

Ahead of Smriti’s win, Ekta posted an image of her son cheering for his Smriti ‘aunty’. Here’s her post:

View this post on Instagram All eyes on #amethi we r rooting for our aunt A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on May 22, 2019 at 10:53pm PDT

Smriti, who belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party, was fielded against Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the recently held elections. Smriti ended up winning by a margin of about 55,120 votes.