Rushabh Dhruv July 02 2019, 6.30 pm July 02 2019, 6.30 pm

Mumbai rains are beautiful, but they are also a nightmare. Since the city in soaked and almost on the verge of drowning, people across are staying indoors just to be safe. But looks like the team of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay already knew about the Mumbai downpour in advance (giggles), and so are currently in Switzerland chilling as well as shooting for the daily soap. Unfortunately, its raining in Switzerland too! Ekta has shared a video on Instagram which sees the entire team getting drenched in rain and having a blast. But that's not it, as there is more to the story.

In the video, we see Ekta along with Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Parth Samthaan and Karan Singh Grover (Mr Bajaj) on the streets all drenched and up for some fun. Ahead in the video, we hear Ekta pointing out at Mr Bajaj and saying that due to rains 'inka white nikal aya hai' (referring to his salt-pepper look). Thanks to rains, Karan's makeup washed off and the white ink that he used for aging his hair started to disappear, making him look young again! Lol!

Watch the video shared by Ekta Kapoor below: