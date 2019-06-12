Speculations, rumours and trolls are a part of the life of the big celebs. Some prefer to stay silent whereas others come up with befitting replies for the trolls or with clarifications for the speculations as soon as they learn about them, just like Ekta Kapoor. It is the TV mogul’s latest show, Mission Over Mars, which is currently much in the news because of its ‘wrong poster’, as pointed out by many fans. Ekta was quick to notice the reports and took to Twitter on Wednesday to clear the air.
The poster of the show has a seemingly Russian Soyuz spacecraft with an Indian flag on it. But apparently, ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called 'Mangalyaan' was launched aboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket C25'. Hawk-eyed netizens took no time to spot this and criticised the makers of the show severely. Justifying herself, Ekta stated ‘legal issues’ as the reason why they haven’t used the real rocket.
The show chronicles the story of four women scientists who successfully completed India's first mission to Mars in 2013. While making the announcement of the show, Ekta also shared that she decided to make the show 2.5 years ago when she stumped upon ‘the amazing story about women in Indian science’.
Thankyou very much For all the birthday wishes 💐 I am in a low network area and is difficult to respond to each one of you but I will do so once m back 🙏 Today on my birthday we launch the poster of our new show that we decided to make 2.5 Years ago when I chanced upon this amazing story about women in Indian science. This show is On the women who sent the mission on mars - partly fictional keeping in mind the sacrosanct nature of ISRO. This is by far one of the most inspirational stories I have ever heard After millions of meetings with ISRO and a certain amount of Sacrosanct secrecy that they would like us to maintain We are proud to present this part fiction Part real story that is based on the humongous achievement of all the women behind indian science. Overwhelemed to introduce this campaign and our 4 eclectic actors who will represent the 4 indian women scientist This Show is our tribute to our unsung heroes #M-O-M The story of four women scientists, who take up the extraordinary challenge to successfully complete India's first mission to Mars. #MissionOverMars streaming soon on @altbalaji #ALTBalajiOriginal @shobha9168 @monajsingh @nidhisin #SakshiTanwar @palomighosh #GauravSharma #MohanJoshi @suhaas.ahuja @manumalik1808 @ashishvidyarthi1 @ankurratheeofficial @mickymakhija @bidisha_ghosh_sharma #MrinaliniKhanna #AbhishekRege @pranaymanchanda @manjitsachdev @somenewbits @bansi_bhatia_official @meghannmalik @waikulvinay @endemolshineind
MOM features Sakshi Tanwar, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi fame Mona Singh and actors Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh playing the lead roles. Talking about her role, Mona told DNA, "I have never played a scientist before. And to add to it, I play a Bengali lady in the series, for which I had to work on my dialect, too. It was something that was new to me. I had no past references that could be put to use. It was quite a challenge for me which was why I wanted to take this up."