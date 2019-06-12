Darshana Devi June 12 2019, 5.08 pm June 12 2019, 5.08 pm

Speculations, rumours and trolls are a part of the life of the big celebs. Some prefer to stay silent whereas others come up with befitting replies for the trolls or with clarifications for the speculations as soon as they learn about them, just like Ekta Kapoor. It is the TV mogul’s latest show, Mission Over Mars, which is currently much in the news because of its ‘wrong poster’, as pointed out by many fans. Ekta was quick to notice the reports and took to Twitter on Wednesday to clear the air.

The poster of the show has a seemingly Russian Soyuz spacecraft with an Indian flag on it. But apparently, ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called 'Mangalyaan' was launched aboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket C25'. Hawk-eyed netizens took no time to spot this and criticised the makers of the show severely. Justifying herself, Ekta stated ‘legal issues’ as the reason why they haven’t used the real rocket.

Cannot use d isro rocket !!! Legal boundaries! Check d statement n d disclaimer below d post! https://t.co/LveYQyhTr7 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 12, 2019

The show chronicles the story of four women scientists who successfully completed India's first mission to Mars in 2013. While making the announcement of the show, Ekta also shared that she decided to make the show 2.5 years ago when she stumped upon ‘the amazing story about women in Indian science’.

