Soheib Ahsan July 04 2019, 9.37 pm July 04 2019, 9.37 pm

Ekta Kapoor has released a poster for ALTBalaji's upcoming web-series titled The Verdict. ALTBalaji's official twitter handle also released a different poster for the same today. The series is based on the 1959 case of K.M. Nanavati vs. the State of Maharashtra. Its tagline says 'The case that divided India'. The series has been directed by Shashant Shah. Its primary cast includes Manav Kaul, Elli Avrram, Saurabh Shukla, Angad Bedi and Sumeet Vyas. The series will be available on ALTBalaji, the digital branch of the Balaji Telefilms.

Presenting India of 1959. Independent yet patriarchal. Progressive yet conservative. It also gave the Indian Judicial System, the most debated case ever in its history. A case that had the society torn; Men vs Women, Parsis vs Sindhis, Moral ethics vs Legal justice.@altbalaji pic.twitter.com/K9otuaq48v — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 4, 2019

The Verdict will be the third adaptation of the case, first as a series. The case was adapted as a film in 1973 titled Achanak and again in 2016 titled Rustom. The K.M. Nanavati case is renowned not only for being a controversial case but also for being one of the last jury trial cases. The original case revolved around Parsi Commander K. M. Nanavati who had been arrested for the murder of a Sindhi businessman who was also his wife's lover.

With the tagline, the show offers to provide an insight into the reaction of society to the entire case. This is because the case had led to strong enmity and hatred between the Parsi and Sindhi communities. The case was also one where minds were divided on the basis of gender as to who was to blame. In the original case, the alleged perpetrator had been pardoned by the jury as not guilty for the murder. The Government of India considered this as a result of influence by the media and therefore brought an end to jury trials in the country. Nevertheless, the jury's decision was also based on K.M. Nananvati's account of the case. He had claimed that when he confronted the lover, he had tried to reach for the commander's gun leading to a scuffle between the two. In a struggle for the gun, the lover accidentally shot himself leading to his death. K.M. Nanavati's justification for the gun was that he only wanted to scare the lover and not kill him.

Whether the show portrays K.M. Nanavati's defence statement or the prosecution's statement incriminating the commander, only time will tell.