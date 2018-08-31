Ekta Kapoor shocked at claims that Shweta Tiwari’s daughter was offered Kasautii Zindagii Kay!

Everyone who loves watching daily soaps just can’t wait for Kasautii Zindagii Kay to be back on their small screens. We all know that the show will have new actors and Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan will be seen playing the role of Prerna and Anurag respectively. Apart from the leads, we all are waiting to know who will be seen as Komolika in the show. While Hina Khan’s name has been the one doing the rounds, we are yet to get a confirmation.

Meanwhile, recently the original Prerna, Shweta Tiwari, claimed that her daughter, Palak Tiwari was offered the part of Prerna in the show. But, her daughter turned it down as right now she isn’t keen on doing a daily soap.

Well, the reports grabbed Ekta Kapoor's attention and have surely left her surprised. The television queen has stated in her tweet that she didn’t know about it! Now how can a producer have no idea about the lead actor in her TV show?

Does this mean that Tiwari spoke about it just to be in the limelight? Well, only she can tell us that.

Meanwhile, Ekta recently gave us a sneak peek into the making of the title song, and it has surely made us nostalgic.