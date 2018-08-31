image
Saturday, September 1st 2018
English
Ekta Kapoor shocked at claims that Shweta Tiwari’s daughter was offered Kasautii Zindagii Kay!

television

Ekta Kapoor shocked at claims that Shweta Tiwari’s daughter was offered Kasautii Zindagii Kay!

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   August 31 2018, 10.59 pm
back
anuragEkta KapoorEntertainmentHina KhanKasautii Zindagii KayKomolikapalak tiwariPrernaShweta TiwariTelevision
nextDirector Selvaraghavan apologises profusely for NGK delay
ALSO READ

Ekta Kapoor can't stop blushing in Shah Rukh Khan's company

Is it the end for Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's Ye Hai Mohabbatein?

Jeetendra visits his first home for daughter Ekta Kapoor