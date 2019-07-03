Soheib Ahsan July 03 2019, 11.58 pm July 03 2019, 11.58 pm

Ekta Kapoor is a director whose name is most widely and commonly associated with Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabh Kahu Thi. Although the show was wrapped up long ago, it still holds a lot of importance for numerous fans across the country. Today, on the 19 year anniversary of the show, Ekta Kapoor thanked the show, its crew members, cast, then head of Star Plus network and Smriti Irani for helping change her life. The show ran for eight years during which it brought out 1833 episodes. It was the first ever soap opera to have more than 1000 episodes and continues to have been the longest Indian television soap ever.

Many years ago ..on 3 July my life changed ! Thanku @StarPlus @nairsameer Rajubhai Vipul bhai anil all actors esp my tulsi @smritiirani ...directors ..tech team and above all Thanku INDIA https://t.co/gSBEjYypTv — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 3, 2019

Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi remained as the top number one show throughout its entire lifetime. During its run across 8 years, the show won more than 40 awards. In 2001, when the show's producers wrote off the central character played by Smriti Irani, it led to widespread protests which forced the character to be revived.