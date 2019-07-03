Ekta Kapoor is a director whose name is most widely and commonly associated with Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabh Kahu Thi. Although the show was wrapped up long ago, it still holds a lot of importance for numerous fans across the country. Today, on the 19 year anniversary of the show, Ekta Kapoor thanked the show, its crew members, cast, then head of Star Plus network and Smriti Irani for helping change her life. The show ran for eight years during which it brought out 1833 episodes. It was the first ever soap opera to have more than 1000 episodes and continues to have been the longest Indian television soap ever.
Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi remained as the top number one show throughout its entire lifetime. During its run across 8 years, the show won more than 40 awards. In 2001, when the show's producers wrote off the central character played by Smriti Irani, it led to widespread protests which forced the character to be revived.
Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is also applauded for being the first Indian television show for having an inspiring brave female lead character. The character of Smriti Irani is also credited for portraying the importance of justice when her character brings her own son to justice for molesting his wife. Even after the rise of multiple Indian soap operas in the future, Smriti Irani's character continued to be the favourite bahu for most people around the country. Both Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms had a massive rise in fame and recognition after the success of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Oh well, the show might have been over but it appears that its success continues to live on.