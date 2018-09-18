Emmys 2018: Not just award, Glenn Weiss won a wife too

The Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles turned all glittery as the stars of the television industry arrived for the 70th Emmy Awards held last evening. Of course, the winners were the happiest of them, but there was one man who was on cloud nine. We are talking about Glenn Weiss who won the best director award for The Oscar. But hang on, his award wasn't even the highlight of his evening. Even as he took the stage to receive his award, he went on to propose his longtime girlfriend Jan Svendsen, leaving her in happy tears. The crowd was in shock yet overwhelmed to witness the beautiful moment.

Glenn Weiss went on his knees and proposed to Jan with a ring. He began his proposal by saying that he never called Jan his girlfriend as he wants to call her his wife. Goosebumps inducing moment, indeed.

Twitteratis including stars can't stop going gaga over his proposal.

So idk who #GlennWeiss is for real and that proposal was so sweet first he made us cry cz his mom died 😭 then he PROPOSED and like alll the celebrities were screaming and happy and there were literally tears here y’all m crying and just so happy for these strangers #Emmys — PB (@imnotarguing) September 18, 2018

Hold up!!!! #emmy show-stopping moment! Director Glenn Weiss just proposes to his gf during his acceptance speech on stage!!!! “I don’t call you my girlfriend because I want to call you my wife!” #EmmyAwards2018 #glennweiss — Jay Edwards (@jayed105) September 18, 2018

Glenn and Jan’s moment of love definitely became the most talked about moment of Emmys 2018. In fact, it also made for some moments to chuckle. Later when The Americans star Matthew Rhys graced the stage to take his trophy he joked that his girlfriend, Keri Russell, remarked to him, “If you propose to me, I will punch you clean in the mouth." Lol!