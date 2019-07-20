In Com Staff July 20 2019, 7.48 pm July 20 2019, 7.48 pm

A few days ago, we had revealed that that Shah Rukh Khan and his Red Chillies Entertainment will be producing a series for Netflix titled, ‘Betaal’ and had also mentioned the cast of it. We had previously stated that actors like Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Siddharth Menon, Manjiri Pupala and Vineet Singh will be leading the way together. And now once again, we exclusively break to you that actor Jitendra Joshi of ‘Sacred Games’ fame has been roped in by the production to be a part of the upcoming project and will be adding to the pool of talent in the star cast.

Jitendra Joshi was appreciated a lot for his work in ‘Sacred Games’ and not many know that he also starred in a Marathi comedy-drama film titled, ‘Ventilator’ which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star from ‘Don’, Priyanka Chopra. So, after having Priyanka Chopra as his producer, he is all set to have the ‘Baadshah of Bollywood’, Shah Rukh Khan to back his next one for Netflix. Given his work and credibility from ‘Sacred Games’, a lot is being expected out of Jitendra from this one.

‘Betaal’ is a zombie-themed horror series which is based in a remote and far village where Betaal, who is a British-Indian Army officer comes along with his battalion of zombies. Patrick Graham will be at the helm of things as the writer-director. ‘Betaal’ is Shah Rukh Khan’s second collaboration with Netflix. Jitendra Joshi expressed his happiness regarding the same and announced on the news on twitter.

Check it out:

I am super excited to be part of this one of a kind project #betaal on #netflix . To be associated with @iamsrk as an artist is a dream come true. My 2nd project with laale di jaan @iamnm along with a super star cast and an amazing crew.. Watch this space for updates!! https://t.co/XsIPtHsV9o — jitendra shakuntala joshi (@jitendrajoshi27) July 19, 2019