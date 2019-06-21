In Com Staff June 21 2019, 12.06 am June 21 2019, 12.06 am

While there remains a degree of uncertainty over the release of Sindhubaadh, the film’s heroine Anjali is doing her part over the past few days, with respect to promotions. She is quite kicked about her role in this SU Arun Kumar directorial, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Anjali states that her role in the film is unlike anything that she has done before. “Though the trailer presented me in a loud, boisterous shade similar to how I was in Engeyum Eppodhum, the film will have other shades as well. Some have even commented that my makeover and costumes in Sindhubaadh are similar to Katradhu Tamizh. My character is at the core of the story and the second half will be packed with emotions," said Anjali in an exclusive chat with us.

She further added: "The first half is all about fun and romance in Tenkasi, as Vijay’s character would go all out to woo me. He then goes in search of me to Thailand in the second half, leading to many soulful scenes and of course action. I had to shoot for some physically strenuous portions in the Thailand portions and even got injured in the process but I wanted to make sure that the director is able to film what he intended to. I liked his earlier two films and how women were portrayed in those films. Sindhubaadh will also have a strong female lead.” She is extremely confident when she says that all the actors and technicians have delivered their best towards making Sindhubaadh a memorable film.

Anjali looks fit and beautiful and has knocked off a lot of weight. She says that the directors of her films like Naadodigal 2, Sindhubaadh and her upcoming Silence all demanded her to look lean and slim on screen. Anjali also adds that she has signed on for an interesting concept based film with director Krishnan Jayaraj. She says that she didn’t have any second thoughts about this film as soon as she got a narration from the director.