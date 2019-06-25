Onkar Kulkarni June 25 2019, 3.25 pm June 25 2019, 3.25 pm

Cybercrime is on the rise. Just like commoners, even celebrities aren't spared from the wrath of hackers. The latest celebrity who fell prey to the high tech goons is Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor Aasif Sheikh. The actor from his busy shooting schedule took time out to visit his nearest police station in Mumbai on Friday to register a complaint.

He says, “Last week when I came back home I got a message from my bank that an amount of Rs 10,000 has been withdrawn from my account. The transaction happened in Bihar. Later I got 10 mores such messages of Rs 10,000 being deducted from my account. Even before I could gauge what was happening I got 5 messages of Rs 20,000 being withdrawn from my account. I just called up my bank and blocked the card.” Talking about the development, Aasif said, “The process is going on. Hopefully, in about 20 days I shall get the funds reimbursed.”

The actor says that one should be extremely careful while swiping their credit or debit cards or even using their ATM cards at remote or shady locations. "Sometimes we are in some remote areas and are in need of cash. We use ATM machines which are less frequented by people. It is at such venues that the goons find it much safe to do their cloning business. Likewise, one should also avoid swiping cards at shops and hotels that are shady, but you have to use them as you don't have options. At such places, one should only opt for cash payments."