Television Exclusive: Karan Patel REACTS to the buzz of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein going off air

Onkar Kulkarni April 17 2019, 7.10 pm April 17 2019, 7.10 pm

Rumours have engulfed the gossip mill that Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is set to go off air. The news comes as a shocker to most of the show’s fans who have been following it since the past 5 years. The Ekta Kapoor production venture that stars Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya had gone on air in December 2013. Over the years Ishita (Divyanka) and Raman's (Karan) on-screen chemistry gained a massive fan base. It’s said that the show had seen a dip in the TRP ratings recently, as a result, the makers have decided to pull the plug.

In.com reached out to the lead, Karan for a confirmation. Keeping the interaction short, he said, “All good things come to an end!” However, he said he wasn’t aware when exactly the plug would be pulled off, on the show. Ask the actor who he would miss the most once the show goes off air, he was quick to add, “I will miss all of them as after the shoot the team and I would hang out together.” We tried reaching the female lead of the show, and Divyanka reverted with a message that read, "I am not aware. I haven't got an official word on it.".

Even if the show goes off air, Divyanka has a new project to look forward to. The actress will soon be seen in a web show called Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The show directed by Pradeep Sarkar stars Rajeev Khandelwal. The duo plays the role of Chef on the show and Divyanka is said to have undergone training with real Chefs to perfect her character.

Karan on the other hand recently shot for an episode of Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's show, Khatra Khatra Khatra. He will be seen in the presence of his on-screen daughter from Yeh Hai Mohabbetein Aditi Bhatia.