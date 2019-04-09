Exclusive: Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu of Taarak Mehta... QUITS the show to pursue a course in filmmaking

Onkar Kulkarni April 09 2019, 4.59 pm April 09 2019, 4.59 pm

Nidhi Bhanushali has made an exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on SAB TV. The teenage actress has been a part of the show since the past 7 years essaying the role of Sonu, the daughter of the Bhide’s on the show. The reason behind her exit is said to be her higher studies. Confirming the same, Nidhi’s mother Pushpa says, “She is in the first year of BA and is studying at Mithibai College (Mumbai). We and the producers tried our best to manage time, however, we couldn't avoid the clash of timings between her lectures and the shooting. It was also becoming hectic for her to focus and so the best way was to let go of the show.” Pushpa also mentions that Nidhi is now focusing upon Film Making. “She is doing BA in film making and is being trained for editing, writing, direction, photography and acting.” Ask the mother what interests her daughter the most and she says, “Acting.”

Interestingly, Nidhi is also taking up other classes to blossom herself into a better artist. Reveals her mother, “She is learning to sing at the Suresh Wadkar Academy. She has also been learning Bharatanatyam for the last 9 years. This year she will receive her Visharad.”

While Nidhi looks at becoming a better actor, she has already received big Bollywood projects during the course of her TV show. “She was offered the part of Janhvi Kapoor’s friend in Dhadak. Later, she was also offered to play Anushka Sharma’s younger version and even Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter in their respective movies. However due to the scheduled Taarak Mehta… shoot and her studies, she wasn’t able to take up any other projects,” says the mother.

Nidhi shot her last episode last week and as per the mother, this particular episode has already been telecasted where her character was shown making an exit for pursuing higher studies abroad on the show.